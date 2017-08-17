Odessa police searching for man wanted for indecent exposure - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police searching for man wanted for indecent exposure

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance photo of suspect. (Source: City of Odessa/YouTube) Surveillance photo of suspect. (Source: City of Odessa/YouTube)

Odessa police could use your help tracking down a man wanted for indecent exposure.

Odessa police describe the suspect as an older black man.

In the surveillance footage, he was wearing a black t-shirt, baseball cap and blue jeans.

That description matches one given by another witness who reported indecent exposure on Wednesday.

If you know who this is, call the Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.


