Odessa police searching for man wanted for indecent exposure

Odessa police could use your help tracking down a man wanted for indecent exposure.



Odessa police describe the suspect as an older black man.



In the surveillance footage, he was wearing a black t-shirt, baseball cap and blue jeans.



That description matches one given by another witness who reported indecent exposure on Wednesday.



If you know who this is, call the Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.





