Former Ector Co. Sheriff's Deputy sentenced to federal prison for extortion

A former Ector County Sheriff's Deputy has been sentenced to federal prison for extortion.

Oscar Limon was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

We're told as part of the sentence Limon will have to pay a $13,200 fine and perform 100 hours of community service while on three years' supervised release after completing his prison term.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that Judge Junell ordered that Limon surrender within the next 60 days to federal authorities to begin serving his prion term.

Back on May 11, 2017, Limon pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act extortion under color of law, or affecting commerce by extortion. By pleading guilty, Limon admitted that while serving as an Ector County Sheriff’s deputy between January 2010 and June 10, 2016, he extorted over $13,000 from several Odessa game room owners in exchange for protection for their game rooms and information about law enforcement actions that affected their operations.

“This sentence sends a clear message to law enforcement who choose to break the laws they were sworn to uphold,” said Waldemar Rodriguez, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso, in a press release. “HSI special agents will continue to build strong relationships with our law enforcement partners to hold individuals in positions of public trust to the highest of standards.”

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.