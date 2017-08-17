Ector County ISD school board unanimously approves $291 million school bond election for Nov. ballot

The Ector County I.S.D. School Board has approved a school bond election for November.

The school board voted unanimously to add the $291 million school bond election to the ballot.

On Thursday night, a motion was made by the school board to increase the initial $287 million bond to $291 million, which was later approved.

On Tuesday, the E.C.I.S.D. Bond Advisory Committee made the $287 million school bond recommendation to the school board.

The committee met eight times and reviewed 41 different decision points before deciding on 7 immediate priorities.

Those priorities include:

Life cycle improvements - such as roofing, HVAC, plumbing, window replacements at every campus;

Secure front entry vestibules at every school;

Fire & life safety upgrades at every campus;

A district-wide fiber network;

A new comprehensive high school for 2,500 students;

Conversion of Ector MS to a high school for 1,500 students;

A new middle school to replace Ector MS

The tax impact for the average home in Odessa will be $13.99 per month or $167.83 per year if the bond is approved by voters.

We're told the school board also voted unanimously to include a Tax Ratification Election in November as well.

If voters approve the Tax Ratification Election, that means that a tax rate would be raised for Ector County ISD, which hasn't been done in nine years. The new tax rate would go up from $1.15 to $1.28 per $100 valuation, if approved.

