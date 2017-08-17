Total solar eclipse viewings in the Permian Basin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Total solar eclipse viewings in the Permian Basin

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
The total solar eclipse is on Monday and several places in West Texas are offering viewing parties. 

Here's the list of viewings that we currently have: 

Midland College
3600 N. Garfield
Center of campus in front of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, near Hodge Carillon Tower. 
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. 
Monday, Aug. 21, 2017
We're told protective eyewear will be available for those in attendance. 

Museum of the Southwest - Midland 
1705 W. Missouri Ave. 
12 p.m. - 2 p.m. 
Monday, Aug. 21, 2017
Free afternoon of safe solar-viewing, creative and scientific activities and outdoor fun!

McDonald Observatory - Ft. Davis
3640 Dark Sky Drive
Monday, Aug. 21, 2017
Click here for more information. 

