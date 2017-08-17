Total solar eclipse viewings in the Permian Basin

The Ector County I.S.D. School Board has approved a school bond election for November. The school board voted unanimously voted to add the $291 million school bond election to the ballot.
A former Ector County Sheriff's Deputy has been sentenced to federal prison for extortion. Oscar Limon was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. We're told as part of the sentence Limon will have to pay a $13,200 fine and perform 100 hours of community service while on three years' supervised release after completing his prison term.
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
After an undefeated spring season, ending with a state championship trophy and a record of 45-0, Allison Stewart is back on the court for fall team tennis, but there's a major difference this season.
The Salvation Army of Odessa is in desperate need of repairs after having a leaky roof for more than decade. The roof was replaced in December, now they can work on the improvements inside.
