Total solar eclipse viewings in the Permian Basin

The total solar eclipse is on Monday and several places in West Texas are offering viewing parties.

Here's the list of viewings that we currently have:

Midland College

3600 N. Garfield

Center of campus in front of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, near Hodge Carillon Tower.

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017

We're told protective eyewear will be available for those in attendance.

Museum of the Southwest - Midland

1705 W. Missouri Ave.

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017

Free afternoon of safe solar-viewing, creative and scientific activities and outdoor fun!

McDonald Observatory - Ft. Davis

3640 Dark Sky Drive

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017

Click here for more information.

