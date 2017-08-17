Midland man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his common-law wife

The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
Juan Gonzales, 45 will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering and hiding the body of his common-law wife, Kathy Lujan.
Take a trip across the United States to see Confederate memorials in small towns and large cities.
No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.
DPS and Ector County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a double fatal on Loop 338.
