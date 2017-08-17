Midland man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his common-law wife

Juan Gonzales, 45 will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering and hiding the body of his common-law wife, Kathy Lujan.

Lujan was reported missing in May of 2016 by Gonzales. The Midland Police Department started investigating the disappearance but tips led them to quickly believe it was a homicide.

Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf tells us Gonzales reached out to detectives and said Lujan had killed herself and he had moved her body. Investigators found Lujan's body, Gonzales was indicted for murder and tampering with evidence. During the trial, Gonzales admitted to killing Lujan.

Gonzales asked the jury consider whether or not he acted under the sudden heat of passion when he caused Lujan's death. The jury determined the defendant did not kill Lujan in sudden heat of passion.

Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison and will have to pay a fine of $10,000 on both offenses.

