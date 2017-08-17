DPS, Ector County Sheriff's Office investigating double fatal in Ector County

DPS and Ector County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a double fatal on Loop 338.
While teens are turning away from using hard drugs locally, recent stats from the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse say more teens are turning to alcohol and marijuana instead.
Midland fire crews are battling a tank battery fire in Greenwood.
The first day of school is coming up for Midland ISD and it's also a fresh start for Superintendent Orlando Riddick. "It's good to be here, I'm excited," Riddick said.
The Midland Fire Department hopes to get more young people interested in joining them. They will launch an explorer program that lets youth shadow firefighters and EMTs, along with providing mentorships.
