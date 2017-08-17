DPS, Ector County Sheriff's Office investigating double fatal in Ector County

DPS and Ector County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a double fatal on Loop 338.

We're told the accident involved a truck and motorcycle. The two riders on the motorcycle died on scene.

If you're traveling in that direction, northbound lanes of 338 have been closed.

The southbound lanes are open, traffic eastbound on 56th is being turned around at intersection.

Stick with NewsWest 9 and online for the latest on this story.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.