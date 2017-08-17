Authorities release new information regarding deadly Ector Co. crash

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information regarding the deadly crash that occurred Wednesday night in Ector County.

DPS Troopers said a Ford F-150 pickup failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle traveling north on State Loop 338. That's when the pickup truck entered the intersection of State Loop 338 & 52nd and struck the motorcycle.

Two people on the motorcycle, Justin Cathey, 43, of San Angelo, and Jennifer L. Jordan, 36, of Odessa, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, neither person was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford F-150 pickup wasn't injured.

DPS and Ector County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a double fatal on Loop 338.

If you're traveling in that direction, northbound lanes of 338 have been closed.

The southbound lanes are open, traffic eastbound on 56th is being turned around at intersection.

