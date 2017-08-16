Tank battery fire in Greenwood - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Tank battery fire in Greenwood

Tank battery fire at 307/SCR 1072 (Source: Manuel Palomino)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Midland fire crews are battling a tank battery fire in Greenwood.

Dispatch tells us the fire is near Highway 307 and SCR 1072, just northeast of Greenwood High School. 

It's unclear what started the fire, but dispatch says it's possible it was caused by a lightning strike.

We'll continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

