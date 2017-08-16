Midland firefighter creating new explorer program to inspire local youth

While teens are turning away from using hard drugs locally, recent stats from the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse say more teens are turning to alcohol and marijuana instead.
Midland fire crews are battling a tank battery fire in Greenwood.
The first day of school is coming up for Midland ISD and it's also a fresh start for Superintendent Orlando Riddick. "It's good to be here, I'm excited," Riddick said.
The Midland Fire Department hopes to get more young people interested in joining them. They will launch an explorer program that lets youth shadow firefighters and EMTs, along with providing mentorships.
In preparation to back to school Odessa College hosted over 100 educators from Ector County I.S.D. focusing on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).The college hopes to get high school students and teachers to use the campus resources to prepare the next working generation.
