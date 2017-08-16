2 people charged in connection with an aggravated sexual assault of a child

Two people are behind bars in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Odessa.

Odessa police have charged Mark Anthony Alejo, 33, with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, “Felony 1”.



Odessa police also charged Yvonne Marie Garcia, 36, with endangerment of a child, “Felony 2” and interfering with public duties, “Class B Misdemeanor”.

We’re told on Monday evening a sexual assault was reported to the Odessa Police Department.



According to authorities, an interview was conducted and investigation revealed that a 9-year-old female had been sexually assaulted who police later identified as Mark Alejo.



According to investigation, the victim had reported the incidents to Yvonne Garcia on multiple accounts but Garcia failed to do anything about it.

We’re told while officers were at Garcia’s residence speaking to her about the allegations involving her boyfriend, she advised officers that the last time she spoke to Alejo was Sunday.



Police investigation also revealed that Alejo was at Garcia’s residence and that he jumped from a window when officers arrived.



We’re told warrants were issued for both Garcia and Alejo and they were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

