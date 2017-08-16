Midland Rockhounds groundskeeping crew, working for a perfect field

In preparation to back to school Odessa College hosted over 100 educators from Ector County I.S.D. focusing on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).The college hopes to get high school students and teachers to use the campus resources to prepare the next working generation.
If you've ever been to a Rockhounds game you've probably seen him run out into the field to make adjustments, but you may not know about all the work he puts in when the ballpark is empty. On game day, the groundskeeping crew is on the field by 7:30 in the morning.
Two people are behind bars in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Odessa. Odessa police have charged Mark Anthony Alejo, 33, with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, “Felony 1”. Odessa police also charged Yvonne Marie Garcia, 36, with endangerment of a child, “Felony 2” and interfering with public duties, “Class B Misdemeanor”.
One man is behind bars following a high-speed chase through multiple counties on Tuesday afternoon. The Andrews County Sheriff's Office tells us that around 4 p.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Yamaha Motorcycle.
The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help locating a wanted fugitive.
