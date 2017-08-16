Midland Rockhounds groundskeeping crew, working for a perfect field

If you've ever been to a Rockhounds game you've probably seen him run out into the field to make adjustments, but you may not know about all the work he puts in when the ballpark is empty. On game day, the groundskeeping crew is on the field by 7:30 in the morning.

"When the teams in town it's usually a 14 hour day, so you got a 6 game homestand the hours are gonna rack up pretty quick," said Tyler Lenz, head groundskeeper for the Midland Rockhounds.

Lenz graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in turfgrass management. He's been working the turf for nine years and is still hoping to work his way up to the big leagues.

"Just like the baseball players my goal is to do what I do at the highest level possible," said Lenz.

Although, for now, his work stays in security bank ballpark, where everything you see is meticulously maintained, with specific dimensions reviewed by minor league commissioners.

"Attention to detail is key you want this place to be as consistent as possible. So they don't have to worry about any obscurities that will affect their play," said Lenz.

It's also his job to be prepared for whatever type of weather blows through Midland.

"Out here it's kinda unpredictable. I mean last night we had a thunderstorm knocking on our doorstep and we were that close from pulling tarp and then it disappeared. The heat, the heat is a big one out here trying to keep grass alive at 110 is a challenge," said Lenz.

A challenge Lenz and his crew are up for and with his help keeping the ballpark maintained, the Rockhounds can step up to the plate and knock it out of the park.

