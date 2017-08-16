Woman wanted for stealing over $25,000 from the Girl Scouts

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help locating a wanted fugitive.
For a map to the stadium where each team will be playing, you can click the team name.
The Texas Legislature has adjourned for good, ending its month-long special session a day early.
A Midland teen started a petition for the City of Midland to either demolish or remodel abandoned buildings, following the death of 16-year-old John Butler.
Ector County Commissioners want to hear from you after proposing a 6.5% increase from the effective tax rate at their meeting on Tuesday. This comes as the proposed budget for next year is dealing with a deficit.
