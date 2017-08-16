Woman wanted for stealing over $25,000 from the Girl Scouts

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Heather Renee Haskins, 23, is wanted for theft of property in connection with stealing $25,210 from the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest.

Haskins is 5’6” tall and weighs about 185 pounds. She is possibly driving a maroon Chevrolet SUV with Texas plates GKL5486.

We’re told she could possibly be selling Girl Scout cookies in Abilene.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call (432) 335-3333.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.