Ector Co. Commissioners schedule public hearing regarding proposed tax rate increase

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Ector County Commissioners want to hear from you after proposing a 6.5% increase from the effective tax rate at their meeting on Tuesday.

This comes as the proposed budget for next year is dealing with a deficit.

Last year, they tax rate was at 37 cents per $100 valuation.

The average home paid $469.55 in taxes.

If the new rate is adopted, the new tax rate would be nearly 39 cents per $100 valuation.

Meaning that the average home would pay around $499.25 in taxes, nearly $30 more.

There are two public hearing scheduled.

The first will be Thursday, Aug. 24 and the second will be on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

Both meetings will be at 6 p.m. at the Ector County Commissioners courtroom on East 8th Street.

The final hearing for the proposed tax rate will be Sept. 5 in the commissioner's court room.

