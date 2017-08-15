3rd Annual Midland Wellness Tour kicks off on Wednesday

The 3rd Annual Midland Wellness Tour is kicking off on Wednesday.

The event promotes health and wellness in Midland and encourages healthy behaviors, health awareness and wellness activities throughout the entire weekend at various locations across the city.

Here is a brief overview of events:

Burn calories with free workouts at local gyms and studios

Free health screenings and health education at Midland Memorial Hospital and Coleman Clinic

Back-to-school immunizations at the Midland Health Department

Mom and Kiddos stroller walk at Grafa Park

Wet 'n Wild event with the Midland Fire Department at C.J. Kelly Park

Forks Over Knives private screening at Midland College

Family-friendly bubble soccer and Movie in the Park (Sing, rated PG) at Fasken Park

Discounts at healthy restaurants including Living 360 Organics, Strawberry Fields Café and more

Low-cost shot clinic for pets at Hogan's Dog Park

Kid's Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt at Sibley Nature Center

Community Garden Tour at Midland Memorial West Campus

For a full schedule of events, visit http://midlandwellnesstour.com/ and click on details.

The event runs through Saturday, Aug. 19.

