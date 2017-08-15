3rd Annual Midland Wellness Tour kicks off on Wednesday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

3rd Annual Midland Wellness Tour kicks off on Wednesday

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The 3rd Annual Midland Wellness Tour is kicking off on Wednesday.

The event promotes health and wellness in Midland and encourages healthy behaviors, health awareness and wellness activities throughout the entire weekend at various locations across the city.

 Here is a brief overview of events:

  • Burn calories with free workouts at local gyms and studios
  • Free health screenings and health education at Midland Memorial Hospital and Coleman Clinic
  • Back-to-school immunizations at the Midland Health Department
  • Mom and Kiddos stroller walk at Grafa Park
  • Wet 'n Wild event with the Midland Fire Department at C.J. Kelly Park
  • Forks Over Knives private screening at Midland College
  • Family-friendly bubble soccer and Movie in the Park (Sing, rated PG) at Fasken Park
  • Discounts at healthy restaurants including Living 360 Organics, Strawberry Fields Café and more
  • Low-cost shot clinic for pets at Hogan's Dog Park 
  • Kid's Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt at Sibley Nature Center
  • Community Garden Tour at Midland Memorial West Campus

For a full schedule of events, visit http://midlandwellnesstour.com/ and click on details.

The event runs through Saturday, Aug. 19.

