3 arrests made in connection with counterfeit bills found in Alpine

Three people are behind bars in connection with the counterfeit bills that were used at several businesses in Alpine.

We're told Cosme Gonzales, George Sanchez and Robert Galindo, all from Alpine, were arrested.

Gonzales is charged with 2 counts of forgery and one count engaging in criminal activity. Sanchez and Galindo have been charged with one count of forgery and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

We're told after the men were arrested, officers seized items which were used in to make the counterfeit money.

Police said the case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.

