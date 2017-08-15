Man arrested following high-speed chase through multiple counties

One man is behind bars following a high-speed chase through multiple counties on Tuesday afternoon.

The Andrews County Sheriff's Office tells us that around 4 p.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Yamaha Motorcycle.

We're told when the deputy activated his emergency lights, the motorcycle took off reaching speeds over 120 m.p.h.

That's when the motorcycle turned south from Highway 176, traveled into the north side of Midland County on Highway 349 and into the City of Midland.

That's when the Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff's Office joined in on the pursuit.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Christopher Teague, 25, struck a curb at the intersection of West Wall St. and Midkiff Rd.

Authorities said Teague then ran on foot but was later caught and arrested.

Teague has been charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle in Andrews County and for a warrant in Midland County for criminal mischief over $2,500 under $30,000. We're told Teague also had warrant in Kerr County for exploitation of elderly and a blue warrant with Austin Parole.

