Man arrested following high-speed chase through multiple counties

A Midland teen started a petition for the City of Midland to either demolish or remodel abandoned buildings, following the death of 16-year-old John Butler.
Ector County Commissioners want to hear from you after proposing a 6.5% increase from the effective tax rate at their meeting on Tuesday. This comes as the proposed budget for next year is dealing with a deficit.
The 3rd Annual Midland Wellness Tour is kicking off on Wednesday.
Three people are behind bars in connection with the counterfeit bills that were used at several businesses in Alpine. We're told Cosme Gonzales, George Sanchez and Robert Galindo, all from Alpine, were arrested.
One man is behind bars following a high-speed chase through multiple counties on Tuesday afternoon. The Andrews County Sheriff's Office tells us that around 4 p.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Yamaha Motorcycle.
