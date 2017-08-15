Ector County I.S.D. Bond Advisory Committee recommends $287 mill - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector County I.S.D. Bond Advisory Committee recommends $287 million bond for Nov.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Ector County ISD) (Source: Ector County ISD)

The Ector County Independent School District Bond Advisory Committee has made their recommendation regarding a possible school bond in November to the E.C.I.S.D. Board of Trustees.

The committee made their presentation at the school board meeting this evening.

We're told the committee is recommending a $287 million bond for November 2017.

The committee met eight times and reviewed 41 different decision points before deciding on 7 immediate priorities.

Those priorities include:

  • Life cycle improvements - such as roofing, HVAC, plumbing, window replacements at every campus;
  • Secure front entry vestibules at every school;
  • Fire & life safety upgrades at every campus;
  • A district-wide fiber network;
  • A new comprehensive high school for 2,500 students;
  • Conversion of Ector MS to a high school for 1,500 students;
  • A new middle school to replace Ector MS

The tax impact for the average home in Odessa will be $13.99 per month or $167.83 per year if the bond is approved by voters.

We're told the board will meet again on Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss the bond. 

