Accountability ratings show improvement for Midland I.S.D.

The Texas Education Agency released their accountability ratings for all school districts for the 2016-2017 school year.

For Midland I.S.D., the district improved from last year's results with 32 of the 36 campuses receiving the 'Met Standard' rating.

The schools that landed on the 'Improvement Required' list for 2016-2017 school year were Houston Elementary, Lamar Elementary, South Elementary and Travis Elementary.

Crockett Elementary was also on the list but the school closed in May of 2017. It was the only campus that was on 'Improvement Required' list for six consecutive years.

The schools that improved and got off the 'improvement Required' list were San Jacinto Junior High, De Zavala Elementary and Ralph Bunche Elementary.

“We have a reason to applaud the hard work that has taken place over the last year. These results prove that working together as a team toward a singular goal, embracing a growth mindset, and a “No Excuses” philosophy has set us on the right path to success. We know that there is still more to accomplish, but these results provide the momentum to become the great educational system this community expects and is ready to support,” Orlando Riddick, MISD Superintendent of Schools, said in a press release.

To view the accountability ratings for your students school, click here.

