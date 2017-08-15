Power outage reported in Odessa, over 1,200 customers without power

A power outage is affecting residents in the City of Odessa.

According to ONCOR, 1,225 customers are currently without power across the city.

Also, over 100 customers are without power in the West Odessa area.

No word yet on a power restoration times for both locations.

For the latest on outages, visit http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html

