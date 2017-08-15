Local city times for total solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse is on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 and everyone is wondering what time will the event occur in my city.

However, across the State of Texas there will only be a partial solar eclipse for everyone to see.

Here's a breakdown of just some of the cities.

City Start Time Maximum Eclipse Time End Time Magnitude Midland 11:31 a.m. 12:57 p.m. 2:27 p.m. 73% Odessa 11:30 a.m. 12:57 p.m. 2:26 p.m. 72% Big Spring 11:44 a.m. 1:15 p.m. 2:44 p.m. 80% Ft. Davis 11:29 a.m. 12:54 p.m. 2:22 p.m. 67% Seminole 11:29 a.m. 12:55 p.m. 2:25 p.m. 74% Snyder 11:30 a.m. 12:57 p.m. 2:26 p.m. 79% Andrews 11:29 a.m. 12:56 p.m. 2:25 p.m. 73% Colorado City 11:32 a.m. 1 p.m. 2:29 p.m. 75% Alpine 11:29 a.m. 12:55 p.m. 2:23 p.m. 66%

You can find out times for your location by visiting https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/solar/2017-august-21

