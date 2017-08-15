Crude Fest not returning in 2018

Crude Fest will not be returning in 2018, leaving many loyal fans disappointed.

The music festival has been a staple in West Texas for eight years, but attributes its end to the current economy.

"Long story short, it’s just become too expensive and too difficult to produce in the current economic environment," administrators wrote on the festival's Facebook page.

However, the festival may return at different time and location.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all the great memories and making us the biggest party in West Texas," they wrote.

