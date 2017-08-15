Friday Night Football Teams - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Friday Night Football Teams

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Ackerly Sands Mustangs 

Andrews Mustangs 

Alpine Bucks 

Balmorhea Bears 

Big Spring Steers 

Borden County Coyotes 

Buena Vista Longhorns

Coahoma Bulldogs 

Colorado City Wolves 

Crane Golden Cranes 

Denver City Mustangs

Forsan Buffaloes 

Fort Davis Indians

Fort Stockton Panthers

Garden City Bearkats

Grady Wildcats

Grandfalls-Royalty Cowboys

Iraan Braves

Kermit Yellowjackets  

Marfa Shorthorns 

McCamey Badgers 

Midland Christian Mustangs 

Midland Greenwood Rangers 

Midland High Bulldogs 

Midland Lee Rebels 

Midland Trinity Chargers 

Monahans Loboes 

Odessa High Bronchos 

Pecos Eagles 

Permian Panthers

Rankin Red Devils 

Reagan County Owls 

Sanderson Eagles 

Seminole Indians 

Stanton Buffaloes 

Wink Wildcats 

