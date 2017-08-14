Top 10 great places in the U.S. to view the total solar eclipse

The Texas Tribune said that the "White Lives Matter" rally has been cancelled according to a voicemail from Chancellor of Texas A&M University System John Sharp. The protest was to be held on Sept. 11.
After 16-year-old John Butler died this weekend, the City of Midland is saying it has done all it can do and has continued to warn residents of the dangers inside these buildings.
This spring, the UTPB Falcons thought they needed to search for someone to replace one of their key players, Jared Thames. That's because after a disappointing two and nine season, the defensive tackle decided his playing days were over, instead, focusing on his future.
The Ector County Independent School District just got their accountability ratings for last school year. Superintendent Tom Crowe said although ratings have improved from last year, there's still room for improvement.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office is getting some more money to stay on top of criminals who ran away. On Monday, Midland County Commissioners approved $8,000 for prisoner transport.
