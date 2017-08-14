Top 10 great places in the U.S. to view the total solar eclipse - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
The total solar eclipse is now less than a week away and everyone is planning their trips to view something that not everyone will get to see in the United States.

One site, GreatAmericanEclipse.com, put together a list of the top 10 great places to view the eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Here's the list:

  • Madras, Oregon
  • Snake River Valley, Idaho
  • Casper, Wyoming
  • Sandhills of Western Nebraska
  • St. Joseph, Missouri
  • Carbondale, Illinois
  • Hopkinsville, Kentucky
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina
  • Columbia, South Carolina

So if you're still planning to go see the total solar eclipse, get planning now!

