Top 10 great places in the U.S. to view the total solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse is now less than a week away and everyone is planning their trips to view something that not everyone will get to see in the United States.

One site, GreatAmericanEclipse.com, put together a list of the top 10 great places to view the eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Here's the list:

Madras, Oregon

Snake River Valley, Idaho

Casper, Wyoming

Sandhills of Western Nebraska

St. Joseph, Missouri

Carbondale, Illinois

Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Nashville, Tennessee

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

So if you're still planning to go see the total solar eclipse, get planning now!

