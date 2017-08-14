Midland Co. Sheriff's Office receives additional funds for prisoner transport

The Midland County Sheriff's Office is getting some more money to stay on top of criminals who ran away.



On Monday, Midland County Commissioners approved $8,000 for prisoner transport.



That money will go to pay officers who are sent out of the county to bring back suspects who flee the county.



Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter says it doesn't matter how far they run, criminals must stand trial.



"We have a felony or misdemeanor warrant, we're gonna bring him back to stand trial, that's the important thing they need to know. They're gonna come back, one way or the other, kicking or screaming, it don't matter. We're gonna bring them back and they're gonna stand trial. They committed a violation of the law in this jurisdiction," said Painter.



Before Monday's decision, Midland County was given $4,000 for prisoner extradition but Painter said that would not last them through the end of the year.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.