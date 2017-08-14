ECISD accountability ratings show improvement but more room for work

The Ector County Independent School District just got their accountability ratings for last school year.

Superintendent Tom Crowe said although ratings have improved from last year, there's still room for improvement.

"They came out just like we thought they would, but we're not satisfied," said Crowe.

The report shows ECISD earned a 'Met Standard' rating with 33 schools receiving that rating. However, 8 schools are on the 'Improvement Required' (IR) list:

EK Downing Elementary received the met standard last year but fell into IR this year.

Bonham Middle School rated IR for the second year in a row.

Blackshear Elementary, Goliad Elementary and Pease Elementary rated IR for the third year in a row.

Noel Elementary, Zavala Elementary and Ector Middle School are on IR for the fifth year in a row.

Burleson Elementary, Ireland Elementary, West Elementary, Bowie Middle School and Odessa High School improved and came off the IR list this year.

Superintendent Tom Crowe said it's a plus to see five campuses move off the IR list but more work needs to be done.

"We keep narrowing that list down," said Crowe. "But our goal was 0 this year, we didn't quite meet that. But we've seen great improvement. When you go from 21 down to 8 on improvement required, our teachers and our administrators are working hard."

Although the list fell short of the district's goals, Crowe said the district has seen successes. Noel Elementary showed growth in all 4 indices from student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps and postsecondary readiness.

The campuses that received double-digit growth, meaning they received 10 or more points, start with Ireland Elementary that scored on all four indices. Cameron Elementary and The Odessa Career & Technical Early College High School scored 3 out of the 4 indices.

Reagan Elementary and New Tech Odessa scored 2 out of the 4 indices. Fly Elementary, Hays Elementary, LBJ Elementary, Jordan Elementary, Jordan Elementary, Ross Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary, Travis Elementary, Bowie MS, Nimitz MS and Falcon Early College High School at UTPB scored double in one index.

Last year, the district had 15 distinctions, meaning they excelled in improvement. This year, 14 schools earned 25 Distinctions. The schools include Buice, Burnet, Cavazos, Hays, Ireland, LBJ, Milam, Murry Fly, Reagan, Ross, Sam Houston, San Jacinto, Travis and George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa.

With this new year to look forward to, the district still has faith in the next accountability ratings.

"I think it's time for us to only celebrate when we get above the state average," said Crowe. "Those tests, those campuses that are above state average because we get above-average teachers, students, administrators. Let's start celebrating when we get above average."

