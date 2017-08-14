Search underway for missing person at Big Bend National Park - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Search underway for missing person at Big Bend National Park

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Big Bend National Park Sign (Source: KWES) Big Bend National Park Sign (Source: KWES)
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX (KWES) -

A search is underway for a missing person at Big Bend National Park.

Authorities are looking for Rene Cervantes, Jr., of Pharr, Texas.

Cervantes is a Hispanic male, with brown hair, brown eyes and thin build.

We're told Cervantes was swimming with friends in the Rio Grande near Hot Springs when a strong current swept him downstream around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said Cervantes was wearing black shorts and no shirt at the time.

An initial inter-agency search of Hot Springs Canyon to the Boquillas Port of Entry was conducted by National Park Service rangers and Custom & Border Protection officers, via boat, helicopter, and ground searchers. The search was resumed and expanded on the morning of the 14th, including National Park Service motor boats, canoes, and kayaks, as well as a Customs & Border Protection helicopter.

If you know where Cervantes is, contact the park's communication office at (432) 477-1187.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Midland Co. Commissioners discuss property tax rate

    Midland Co. Commissioners discuss property tax rate

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Midland County Commissioners want to keep the property tax rate steady at 8%. However, state lawmakers are wanting to rollback those tax rates to just 4%. That proposal still needs to move forward in the state capitol before becoming law. 

    Midland County Commissioners want to keep the property tax rate steady at 8%. However, state lawmakers are wanting to rollback those tax rates to just 4%. That proposal still needs to move forward in the state capitol before becoming law. 

  • Thames returning for a second season, UTPB Football

    Thames returning for a second season, UTPB Football

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    This spring, the UTPB Falcons thought they needed to search for someone to replace one of their key players, Jared Thames.

    This spring, the UTPB Falcons thought they needed to search for someone to replace one of their key players, Jared Thames. That's because after a disappointing two and nine season. The defensive tackle decided his playing days were over, instead, focusing on his future.

  • Use technology to stay safe from card skimmers, identity theft

    Use technology to stay safe from card skimmers, identity theft

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    It's something we haven't heard about in a while, but credit card skimmers are still out there. Last year we saw a rash of devices in local gas stations in Midland and Odessa. 

    It's something we haven't heard about in a while, but credit card skimmers are still out there. Last year we saw a rash of devices in local gas stations in Midland and Odessa. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly