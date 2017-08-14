Search underway for missing person at Big Bend National Park

A search is underway for a missing person at Big Bend National Park.

Authorities are looking for Rene Cervantes, Jr., of Pharr, Texas.

Cervantes is a Hispanic male, with brown hair, brown eyes and thin build.

We're told Cervantes was swimming with friends in the Rio Grande near Hot Springs when a strong current swept him downstream around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said Cervantes was wearing black shorts and no shirt at the time.

An initial inter-agency search of Hot Springs Canyon to the Boquillas Port of Entry was conducted by National Park Service rangers and Custom & Border Protection officers, via boat, helicopter, and ground searchers. The search was resumed and expanded on the morning of the 14th, including National Park Service motor boats, canoes, and kayaks, as well as a Customs & Border Protection helicopter.

If you know where Cervantes is, contact the park's communication office at (432) 477-1187.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.