Midland I.S.D. releases statement following student's death over the weekend

The Midland Independent School District has released a statement following the death of John Butler, 16.

In a statement, Midland I.S.D. said, "We are saddened by the report that one of our students, John Butler, was fatally injured over the weekend. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with this student’s parents and family. Keitha Butler, the student’s mother is also a valued member of our team. She has served as president of the Midland ISD Council of PTAs and currently as an elementary school secretary. This tragedy has deeply affected the entire district and many of our students. The Midland ISD Board of Trustees, our Superintendent Orlando Riddick, and the entire administration and staff, express our deepest and most sincere condolences. We are directing all of our attention to the parents, family members and students at this time."

As we have reported, Midland police said that Butler and some teens were playing with air-soft rifles when Butler fell through a large hole of the Western United Life Building. The hole, police said, extended from the 11th floor all the way to the ground.

We're told, by the time police and EMS arrived, Butler had already passed away.

Midland police also said that the teens didn't have permission to be in the building and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.