2 arrested for burglary in Odessa over the weekend

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Fermin Lopez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Fermin Lopez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Joe Madrid (Source: Odessa Police Department) Joe Madrid (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police charged and arrested two suspects in connection to a burglary in Central Odessa.

Both Fermin Lopez, 25, and Joe Luis Madrid, 51, were charged with Burglary of a Building, “State Jail Felony”.

Police responded Saturday morning to the 922 block of North Tom Green Ave. in reference to a burglary in progress.

We’re told both suspects fled on foot before officers arrived.

On scene, officers made contact with the complainant, who reported that they observed two male subjects making forced entry into the business.

Authorities searched the area and found the first suspect, identified as Madrid, in the 1000 block of North Tom Green Ave.

We’re told officers found the second suspect, identified as Lopez, in the 1000 block of North Grant Ave.

According to investigation, Madrid had a felony parole violation warrant for Aggravated Robbery, “1st Degree Felony”.

We’re told both suspects were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

