City of Midland doing everything possible to close abandoned buildings

Midland County Commissioners want to keep the property tax rate steady at 8%. However, state lawmakers are wanting to rollback those tax rates to just 4%. That proposal still needs to move forward in the state capitol before becoming law.
This spring, the UTPB Falcons thought they needed to search for someone to replace one of their key players, Jared Thames. That's because after a disappointing two and nine season. The defensive tackle decided his playing days were over, instead, focusing on his future.
It's something we haven't heard about in a while, but credit card skimmers are still out there. Last year we saw a rash of devices in local gas stations in Midland and Odessa.
We're told by an AT&T spokesman said, "Service is restored for customers in the Odessa area whose service was affected by a damaged fiber cable earlier today." The spokesman added the damaged fiber cable caused the outage in Kermit, Fort Stockton and Alpine.
The Midland Independent School District has released a statement following the death of John Butler, 16. In a statement, Midland I.S.D. said, "We are saddened by the report that one of our students, John Butler, was fatally injured over the weekend."