Counterfeit money being used at several businesses in Alpine

The Alpine Police Department is warning their residents after reports of counterfeit money being used at different businesses. We're told police are advising businesses in Alpine to use caution when accepting large bills.
The Alpine Police Department is warning their residents after reports of counterfeit money being used at different businesses. We're told police are advising businesses in Alpine to use caution when accepting large bills.
Customers with AT&T in the Alpine area are having problems with their service at this time. The Alpine Police Department reported the issue on their Facebook page.
Customers with AT&T in the Alpine area are having problems with their service at this time. The Alpine Police Department reported the issue on their Facebook page.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old from Hidalgo County.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old from Hidalgo County.
An accident soon turned to tragedy Saturday night after police say John Butler, 16, fell inside an abandoned downtown building.
An accident soon turned to tragedy Saturday night after police say John Butler, 16, fell inside an abandoned downtown building.
"I want to do my part to help in research and they provide education and resources for screening that some people may not have without them," said Amy Hoelscher, a Garden City woman.
"I want to do my part to help in research and they provide education and resources for screening that some people may not have without them," said Amy Hoelscher, a Garden City woman.