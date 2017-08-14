Counterfeit money being used at several businesses in Alpine - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Counterfeit money being used at several businesses in Alpine

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Alpine Police/Facebook) (Source: Alpine Police/Facebook)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

The Alpine Police Department is warning their residents after reports of counterfeit money being used at different businesses.

We're told police are advising businesses in Alpine to use caution when accepting large bills.

If you believe that you may have a counterfeit bill in your possession in Alpine, contact Alpine police at (432) 837-3486.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly