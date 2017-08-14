AT&T cell service down in Alpine area - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

AT&T cell service down in Alpine area

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Alpine Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Alpine Police Department/Facebook)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

Customers with AT&T in the Alpine area are having problems with their service at this time.

The Alpine Police Department reported the issue on their Facebook page.

They said that AT&T advised all other services are up and running but they were unsure when cell service will be restored to the area.

We will keep you up-to-date with the latest as we learn more.

