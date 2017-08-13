Local woman raising money to go to San Diego breast cancer walk

"I want to do my part to help in research and they provide education and resources for screening that some people may not have without them," said Amy Hoelscher, a Garden City woman.
A teen is dead after falling from the 11th story of the Western United Life building in Midland on Saturday night.
A crash is causing a major traffic backup on Interstate 20 near exit 315 in Callahan County.
One suspect is in the hospital following a deputy-involved shooting in Midland County early Saturday morning. We’re told the authorities received a 911 call from the Kent Store, located at FM 1788 and West Highway 158 just before 5 a.m.
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.
