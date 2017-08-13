Traffic at a standstill on I-20 outside of Abilene

A crash is causing a major traffic backup on Interstate 20 near exit 315 in Callahan County.

According to KTXS in Abilene, the crash happened just before noon.

KTXS reports traffic is being diverted to the access roads after an 18-wheeler collided with a BMW.

KTXS says the female driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Eastbound and westbound traffic are at a standstill.

