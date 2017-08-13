Teen dies after falling 11 stories in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Teen dies after falling 11 stories in Midland

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A teen is dead after falling from the 11th story of the Western United Life building in Midland on Saturday night.

Details are limited at this time.

The building is located on 304 W. Texas Avenue.

Police expect to have more details Sunday.

