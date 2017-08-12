Suspect shot multiple times in deputy-involved shooting in Midland Co.

Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.
One suspect is in the hospital following a deputy-involved shooting in Midland County early Saturday morning. We’re told the authorities received a 911 call from the Kent Store, located at FM 1788 and West Highway 158 just before 5 a.m.
On 8/11, pipeline companies ask, do you know the number to call before you start digging? It’s 811.
One person is dead following an accident in Midland County on Friday morning. Details are limited but we're told the crash happened on Highway 158.
A former Big Spring Detective has learned his sentence after being found guilty last Thursday. Rojo has been sentenced to a total of 52 years behind bars. However, his sentences will be served concurrently with the highest sentence being 20 years behind bars..
