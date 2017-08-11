One killed in crash in Midland Co.

On 8/11, pipeline companies ask, do you know the number to call before you start digging? It’s 811.
One person is dead following an accident in Midland County on Friday morning. Details are limited but we're told the crash happened on Highway 158.
A former Big Spring Detective has learned his sentence after being found guilty last Thursday. Rojo has been sentenced to a total of 52 years behind bars. However, his sentences will be served concurrently with the highest sentence being 20 years behind bars..
Football is back in the Permian Basin and many are excited about its return. But for a Midland Lee super fan, it's bittersweet.
The Bynum School in Midland announced they lost one of their newest teachers. The school tells us that Casey Polk was killed in a car crash.
