One killed in crash in Midland Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website) Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

One person is dead following an accident in Midland County on Friday morning.

Details are limited but we're told the crash happened on Highway 158.

More details are expected to be released in the coming days.

We will keep you up-to-date.

