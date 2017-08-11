Civil lawsuit against former detective, City of Big Spring to move forward

Now that the criminal trial is over, a federal lawsuit against former Big Spring police detective Joel Rojo and the City of Big Spring will be able to move forward.

Houston attorney, David Kahne, is representing the family of a minor victim to sexual misconduct by Rojo.

"The police officer molested multiple children and the claim in the lawsuit is both that the police officer should be held responsible and that the city should be held responsible," said Kahne.

The suit says the family Kahne is representing had to move and start a new life because the child was suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"This child was very badly hurt and that also extended to affect her entire family. What the family's decision was, was to give the child the best chance of a reasonable future, they would have to leave the area and start again," said Kahne.

The lawsuit says Rojo assaulted the child in a squad car, he was found guilty of all the charges. The civil lawsuit was moved to Federal Court by request of the City of Big Spring. Kahne said it's still in the very early process and for now there are no upcoming court dates scheduled.

