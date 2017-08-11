Local company uses 8/11 to urge people to call 8-1-1 before digging

On 8/11, pipeline companies ask, do you know the number to call before you start digging? It’s 8-1-1.

“It’s important because careless digging is the number one cause of all pipeline damage,” said Brandi Price, Public Affairs Manager for Atmos Energy.

Pipeline companies like Atmos Energy are out in full force keeping the public aware of dialing those three simple digits.

“There is a lot going on in our area. There’s a lot of development and a lot of construction going on so there’s a lot of work for 811 out here,” said Price.

Hundreds of thousands of miles of pipeline stretch across the state. If you don’t call the toll-free number two days before a project be prepared to face stiff punishment.

“It is the law. It’s not optional. You don’t have the choice to not do that,” said Price.

Projects small like planting a tree or building a restaurant are all things you need to call on.

“It’s an easy process. You call and you’re the one giving information. You know what it is you’re looking to do and where you’re looking to do it,” said Price.

811 is used across the nation to keep everyone safe when it comes to digging because if not then you’ll probably end up calling that other number in case of an emergency.

If you have anymore questions, The Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance urges you to visit http://pipeline-safety.org.

