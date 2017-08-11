Bynum School teacher killed in car crash

A former Big Spring Detective has learned his sentence after being found guilty last Thursday. Rojo has been sentenced to a total of 52 years behind bars. However, his sentences will be served concurrently with the highest sentence being 20 years behind bars..
Football is back in the Permian Basin and many are excited about its return. But for a Midland Lee super fan, it's bittersweet.
The Bynum School in Midland announced they lost one of their newest teachers. The school tells us that Casey Polk was killed in a car crash.
It's time for back to school and Ector County ISD police officers said they've noticed more drivers are becoming distracted, over the last few years.
Firefighters were called out to a rollover accident that caused a fuel spill in Midland County on Friday. DPS Troopers tell us a truck heading southbound on West County Road 60 crashed with a truck tractor tanker when the truck driver failed to yield at the intersection with Tom Craddick highway.
