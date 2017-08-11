Bynum School teacher killed in car crash

The Bynum School in Midland announced they lost one of their newest teachers.



The school tells us that Casey Polk was killed in a car crash.



Casey joined Bynum School to work in the junior high classroom.

Bynum says in the short time she's worked for the school, she grew close with many of the people who worked alongside her and the students she nurtured.



She and her husband had just moved to Gardendale from Sulphur Springs.



