ECISD begins 'Back 2 School, Slow Down'

It's time for back to school and Ector County ISD police officers said they've noticed more drivers are becoming distracted, over the last few years.

"It's extremely hard,' said ECISD Officer Damon McGilvray. "That's why we have enacted these laws and they're going to where they are enacting other laws where it's on any street. But in a school zone, cell phone use is prohibited. You can not be on your cell phone at all anywhere in a school zone."

This year, the ECISD police will be enforcing their back to school, slow down plan.

They said it's important because no matter how fast you're going, or what you're doing, every second matters on the road.

"Well imagine the child running in between two cars, just darting out because he didn't pay attention to that crosswalk," said McGilvray. "Or he wasn't there, he didn't go to where the school crossing guard is and he's out there, and before you know it, you're on it. It's just a horrific thing that everyone will have to go through at that time."

They also want to remind you it's not just for texting or calling.

"You're not supposed to have that cell phone out, anywhere, at any time,' said McGilvray. "In your hands, in any control of you while you're in that school zone. Cities within the state of Texas have laws that you can not be on. They have city ordinances you can not even be on your phone at all. It's all done on a hands free mode that's done through your car and most cars are equipped with that now."

ECISD police will handing out tickets for passing, speeding, cell phone use and any traffic enforcement within school zones.

