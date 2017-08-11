ECISD begins 'Back 2 School, Slow Down'

It's time for back to school and Ector County ISD police officers said they've noticed more drivers are becoming distracted, over the last few years.
Firefighters were called out to a rollover accident that caused a fuel spill in Midland County on Friday. DPS Troopers tell us a truck heading southbound on West County Road 60 crashed with a truck tractor tanker when the truck driver failed to yield at the intersection with Tom Craddick highway.
Dallas Cowboy Running Back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
A former Big Spring Detective has learned his sentence after being found guilty last Thursday. Rojo has been sentenced to a total of 52 years behind bars. However, his sentences will be served concurrently with the highest sentence being 20 years behind bars..
Odessa police arrested a man after an investigation revealed he had sexual contact with a teenager. Robbie Lynn Fowler, 43, is facing charges of indecency with a child.
