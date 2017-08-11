Former Big Spring Detective sentenced to 20 years behind bars

A former Big Spring Detective has learned his sentence after being found guilty last Thursday.

Joel Rojo has been sentenced to a total of 52 years behind bars. However, his sentence will be served concurrently with the highest sentence being 20 years behind bars.

We're told that Rojo will also have to register as a sex offender.

As we've reported, Rojo was found guilty of charges including indecency with a child by sexual conduct, sexual performance by a child, indecency with a child by exposure and attempted indecency with a child by exposure.

Court documents said back in 2015, Rojo attempted to take pictures of a child's private area and this all happened while he was investigating three separate cases. The indictments said Rojo took each of the three victims between the ages of 12 and 14 to a secluded parking area. He would then try convincing each one to expose themselves.

