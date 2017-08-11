Police: Man charged after sexual contact with teenager at youth camp

Odessa police arrested a man after an investigation revealed he had sexual contact with a teenager.

Robbie Lynn Fowler, 43, is facing charges of indecency with a child.

A report made on Aug. 4 stated a 13-year-old had been inappropriately touched by Fowler.

Police say after interviews and an investigation it was revealed he had sexual contact with the minor on multiple occasions at a church youth camp.

Three different warrants were obtained for Fowler, who is now in custody.

