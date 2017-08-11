Police: Man charged after sexual contact with teenager at youth - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Police: Man charged after sexual contact with teenager at youth camp

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police arrested a man after an investigation revealed he had sexual contact with a teenager.

Robbie Lynn Fowler, 43, is facing charges of indecency with a child.

A report made on Aug. 4 stated a 13-year-old had been inappropriately touched by Fowler.

Police say after interviews and an investigation it was revealed he had sexual contact with the minor on multiple occasions at a church youth camp.

Three different warrants were obtained for Fowler, who is now in custody.

