Authorities responding to rollover accident, fuel spill in Midland Co

First responders are working a rollover accident that caused a fuel spill in Midland County.

DPS troopers on the scene tell us a truck heading southbound on W CR 60 crashed with a truck tractor tanker when the truck driver failed to yield at the intersection with Tom Craddick highway.

The 18-wheeler tanker was carrying ethanol and was spilled on the road.

The driver of the 18-wheeler has been transported to the hospital with injuries and the driver of the truck came out uninjured.

Authorities advise drivers avoid the area if possible.

