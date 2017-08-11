Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games

The Odessa Police Department tells us the 2008 Ford Utility truck that was used to commit four burglaries in Odessa earlier this week has been located. We're told the vehicle was located in the 2100 block of W. 6th St.
Odessa police arrested a man after an investigation revealed he had sexual contact with a teenager.
First responders are working a rollover accident that caused a fuel spill in Midland County.
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Friday morning pedestrian accident. We’re told a man was run over in the 3500 block of Greer Ave. around 5 a.m. after what appears to have been a domestic dispute. The victim did not want the woman who ran over him taking the car so he jumped on the hood and she drove off with him. When the driver came to a stop the victim fell and was injured. He has been transported to MCH. The incident is still being invest...
Ezekiel Elliot is being suspended six games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
