Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Ezekiel Elliott (Source: Ezekiel Elliott/ Facebook) Ezekiel Elliott (Source: Ezekiel Elliott/ Facebook)


Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott is being suspended six games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In a tweet Friday morning, Schefter quoted sources saying Elliott is expected to appeal the six-game suspension. He has three days to file the appeal.

Once the appeal is filed, a hearing must be scheduled within 10 days.

