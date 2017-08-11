Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to appeal 6 game suspension - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to appeal 6 game suspension

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Ezekiel Elliott (Source: Ezekiel Elliott/ Facebook) Ezekiel Elliott (Source: Ezekiel Elliott/ Facebook)
Dallas Cowboy Running Back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In a tweet Friday morning, Schefter quoted sources saying Elliott will appeal the six-game suspension. 

Schefter tweeted out a reaction for Ezekiel Elliott from his attorneys, Frank Salzano and Scott Rosenblum:

Zeke would miss games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49'ers if the suspension is upheld. He would be allowed to return on Oct. 29, 2017 versus the Washington Redskins. 

Once the appeal is filed, a hearing must be scheduled within 10 days.

