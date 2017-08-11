Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to appeal 6 game suspension

Dallas Cowboy Running Back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In a tweet Friday morning, Schefter quoted sources saying Elliott will appeal the six-game suspension.

Schefter tweeted out a reaction for Ezekiel Elliott from his attorneys, Frank Salzano and Scott Rosenblum:

Reaction to today's 6-game suspension for Ezekiel Elliott from his attorneys, Frank Salzano and Scott Rosenblum. pic.twitter.com/PFsQLvcME8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

Zeke would miss games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49'ers if the suspension is upheld. He would be allowed to return on Oct. 29, 2017 versus the Washington Redskins.

Once the appeal is filed, a hearing must be scheduled within 10 days.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.