Ector Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating pedestrian accident

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Friday morning pedestrian accident.

We’re told a man was run over in the 3500 block of Greer Ave. around 5 a.m. after what appears to have been a domestic dispute.

The victim did not want the woman he was arguing with to take the car so he jumped on the hood and she drove off with him.

When the driver came to a stop the victim fell and was injured. He has been transported to MCH.

The incident is still being investigated.

