OPD looking for theft suspect

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation.

On June 14 the department received a report that an air conditioner was stolen from HEB on West University.

Anyone with information is asked to call (432) 335-4994.

