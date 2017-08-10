Home catches fire in Odessa, fire extinguished

UPDATE: We're told that the fire is out at this time. Odessa dispatch said no injuries were reported.

-------------

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Odessa.

The fire is located in the 2800 block of Brentwood Dr.

Odessa fire dispatch has confirmed that the fire was in one home.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

