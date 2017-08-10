SLIDESHOW: Mike Conaway Town Hall meeting in Midland

UPDATE: We're told that the fire is out at this time. Odessa dispatch said no injuries were reported.
After a week full of low performers in both Midland and Odessa, there were no low performers for the week of July 17 through July 21.
At Green Tree Country Club in Midland, 10 golfers are competing in the PGA Junior League. "It's basically little league baseball of golf," said Green Tree Head Golf Professional, Evan Dunkerson.
Back to school is right around the corner and national reports show one household on average spends just under $700 during this time of the year. One Odessa woman said she's spending less than $100 for her 3 kids.
Congressman Mike Conaway hosted a town hall meeting with citizens in Midland on Thursday night. The event took place inside the Fellowship Hall at the First Baptist Church.
