Relocation gives local dogs a second chance at a forever home

Some unwanted local dogs will soon find a home after a long trip to Washington. The Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables (MASA) organization says overcrowding is big problem. That's why MASA teamed up with Project Freedom Ride to help save lives.



"The owner releases, the strays, our dog problem is just out of control," said MASA secretary Kellye Simmons. "It's insane."

Ask any rescue and they'll tell you, they can hardly keep up.

MASA works closely with the shelter to find local dogs homes but it's not always easy.

"A truck and trailer will come to Midland and pick up MASA's 15 dogs, load them on the trailer and head to Washington," said Simmons.

MASA teamed up with Project Freedom Ride. The non-profit will travel through Texas picking up more than 50 dogs and bringing them to Washington to be adopted out.



"They just have a whole different mindset when it comes to dogs," said Simmons.

Simmons says the problem is people taking their dogs to the animal shelter, which in turn gets crowded or just dumping them somewhere. She says spaying and neutering is also important to keep the population down.

"Puppies are being given away on Craigslist, on Facebook, on Walmart street corners," said Simmons.

For Phoenix, a past rescue and many other local dogs, the Freedom Ride will mean a forever home just a thousand miles away.

"For 18 months in MASA foster care, he (Phoenix) got no attention here. One week in Washington and he has a forever home," said Simmons talking about Phoenix, a past rescue.

The dogs will be transported on Saturday. The cost is a few hundred dollars per animal.

To donate, click here: http://bit.ly/2wMDWxI.

