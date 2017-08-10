Relocation gives local dogs a second chance at a forever home - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Relocation gives local dogs a second chance at a forever home

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Project Freedom Ride) (Source: Project Freedom Ride)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Some unwanted local dogs will soon find a home after a long trip to Washington. The Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables (MASA) organization says overcrowding is big problem. That's why MASA teamed up with Project Freedom Ride to help save lives.

"The owner releases, the strays, our dog problem is just out of control," said MASA secretary Kellye Simmons. "It's insane."

Ask any rescue and they'll tell you, they can hardly keep up.

MASA works closely with the shelter to find local dogs homes but it's not always easy.

"A truck and trailer will come to Midland and pick up MASA's 15 dogs, load them on the trailer and head to Washington," said Simmons.

MASA teamed up with Project Freedom Ride. The non-profit will travel through Texas picking up more than 50 dogs and bringing them to Washington to be adopted out.

"They just have a whole different mindset when it comes to dogs," said Simmons.

Simmons says the problem is people taking their dogs to the animal shelter, which in turn gets crowded or just dumping them somewhere. She says spaying and neutering is also important to keep the population down.

"Puppies are being given away on Craigslist, on Facebook, on Walmart street corners," said Simmons.

For Phoenix, a past rescue and many other local dogs, the Freedom Ride will mean a forever home just a thousand miles away.

"For 18 months in MASA foster care, he (Phoenix) got no attention here. One week in Washington and he has a forever home," said Simmons talking about Phoenix, a past rescue.

The dogs will be transported on Saturday. The cost is a few hundred dollars per animal.

To donate, click here: http://bit.ly/2wMDWxI.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Home catches fire in Odessa, firefighters on scene

    Home catches fire in Odessa, firefighters on scene

    Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media)Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media)
    Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Odessa. The fire is located in the 2800 block of Brentwood Dr. Odessa fire dispatch has confirmed that the fire was in one home. No word yet on the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 
    Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Odessa. The fire is located in the 2800 block of Brentwood Dr. Odessa fire dispatch has confirmed that the fire was in one home. No word yet on the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • Restaurant Report: No low performers for week

    Restaurant Report: No low performers for week

    Potbelly Sandwich Shop (Source: tripadvisor.com)Potbelly Sandwich Shop (Source: tripadvisor.com)

    After a week full of low performers in both Midland and Odessa, there were no low performers for the week of July 17 through July 21.

    After a week full of low performers in both Midland and Odessa, there were no low performers for the week of July 17 through July 21.

  • Midland team competing in PGA Junior Golf League

    Midland team competing in PGA Junior Golf League

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    At Green Tree Country Club in Midland, 10 golfers are competing in the PGA Junior League. "It's basically little league baseball of golf," said Green Tree Head Golf Professional, Evan Dunkerson.

    At Green Tree Country Club in Midland, 10 golfers are competing in the PGA Junior League. "It's basically little league baseball of golf," said Green Tree Head Golf Professional, Evan Dunkerson.

    •   
Powered by Frankly